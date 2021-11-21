Kurt Angle spoke about a wide range of topics on a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the 2001 Survivor Series PPV and Steve Austin. Angle is very high on the fellow pro wrestling legend.

“Working with Steve was awesome. He is so underrated as an in-ring worker, I think because his character is so strong. I’ve said this before. He is known as this ass kicking, beer drinking, redneck, badass, Stone Cold Steve Austin, but nobody really appreciated his in-ring work. He was really good in the ring. He was such a great in-ring general. He improvised when he had to. He was one of the best workers I ever worked with. I learned a lot from him.”

Angle added “I learned so much from Stone Cold from how to do pretapes, how to do promos, and how to do matches. He had more of an effect on me than anybody in the company.”