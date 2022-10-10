Kurt Angle shared his opinion on his alliance with Bob Backlund during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

In early 2000 Backlund returned to WWE at that year’s Royal Rumble and formed a brief alliance with Angle. Backlund requested to do over the promo segment in a less famous “it’s live pal” moment, but failed to realize they were live.

“[Bob] was supposed to put the crippler crossface on [Chris Benoit] while he was sitting, and Bob didn’t want to do it because he wasn’t standing up. I looked back [at the writer] like, ‘Holy sh*t.”

