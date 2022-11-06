IMPACT world champion Josh Alexander was a recent guest on the Kurt Angle Show to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, which included The Walking Weapon officially asking the Olympic Hero if he can use the ankle-lock as a signature maneuver, one that Angle used to win many matches throughout his prestigious career.

Alexander also reveals during the chat they he asked MMA legend Ken Shamrock if he could use the move as well since Shamrock had another stint in IMPACT when Alexander was competing. Highlights

Alexander asks Angle if he can use the move, revealing that he already asked Shamrock:

“I will keep putting on the ankle lock, in proper form. Kurt, when I went to my singles career, I had approached Ken Shamrock, who was still with the company, and I asked him, ‘Do you mind if I use the ankle lock?’ He was leaving the company that week. He said, ‘Yeah, I appreciate you asking.’ I said, ‘I’m old school in a sense, I wouldn’t do it if you didn’t give me the blessing. Is that okay?’ ‘I’d be honored, absolutely.’ I started using it then. Are you okay with me using?”

Angle’s response:

“Yes, Kenny let me use it, I asked him just like you did. I asked him too and he said, ‘Go ahead, I’d be happy for you to use it.’ I didn’t invent it. It’s a cool move, a great submission move. It should be going on in professional wrestling forever and you’re carrying it on and keeping it going.”

Alexander is grateful for the blessing:

“I’m just happy I got the blessing from the two people who perfected using it before me.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)