On the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle gave fans an update on his medical condition following double knee replacement surgery. The Olympian states that while he is currently useless, he has a strong feeling about rehab and is looking forward to the long road ahead. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

Says he doesn’t have the use of either of his legs, plus his back is in bad shape:

“A week later, I’m not doing much better. It’s pretty brutal. Especially when you have both knees done at the same time. I never went through anything this difficult. I also have a little bit of a back problem so I can’t use my legs but I can’t use my back. So I’m pretty much useless. It’s pretty crazy. When I did the surgery, they found a screw in my left knee. Just hanging out in my knee socket. It’s pretty incredible. It must have been from my surgery 10 years ago, the ACL surgery I had on my left knee and the screw popped loose and was just hanging out in my knee socket. It was crazy.””

Says he is feeling positive about rehab despite the long road ahead:

“Yeah, I started rehab the next day. They’re on you. They stay on you and want you to work through it. The more you do without injuring yourself the quicker you will heal. They’ve had me do a lot of rehab ever since I got out of the hospital. I go to a rehab facility three days a week over near my house and then the other four days I do five different sessions of rehab on my own. It’s a long process but hopefully, it will work out. It should and I’m very positive about this.”

How doctors are trying to straighten his legs because they remain bent after years of wrestling:

“They’re trying to straighten my legs. That was a lot of the problem with my last knees. My knees, from all the injuries and everything, they stayed bent. It was wearing on my knees and that’s how I got arthritis in my knees because I couldn’t flex my quad anymore. So my quad was always on fire when I was walking. That put a lot of pressure on my knees, so that’s the reason why I had to have knee surgery because my legs won’t straighten out entirely and that’s what they’re trying to do now is straighten them out.”

