Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Matt Morgan not reaching his potential in wrestling and more. Here are the highlights:

On Nick Aldis worked on a trial basis as a producer.

“The kid has years and years of experience. He really does. I think he’d make an incredible producer, especially for WWE. He’s been in TNA, he’s been in NWA, he’s been all over the world, Japan. So this kid has so much experience. He has a lot to offer. Yeah.”

On whether there was talk of putting Matt Morgan in the Main Event Mafia:

“There was talk about putting him in the Main Event Mafia, I do remember and that was Matt never reaching his potential in WWE or TNA. I think that he could have given a lot more to the business. I think that he should have been a world champion. He was that talented, so I was definitely looking forward to working with Matt. I believe this because they wanted to push this kid hard. Okay. I honestly believe that’s the reason why they wanted to give this kid a chance and an opportunity that he never had before.”

