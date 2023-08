WWE will hold Raw from FedExForum in Memphis, TN, this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 6,720 tickets, and there are 1,065 left.

The show is set up for 7,785. The last time WWE was at the venue was for a SmackDown event in January 2023 where they drew 9,119. Here is the updated card for the show:

Falls count anywhere: Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark

Chad Gable vs. Ludwig Kaiser