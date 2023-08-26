Night One of the NWA 75th Anniversary Show will take place tonight from Chase’s Khorassan Ballroom in St. Louis, Missouri.

Tonight’s pay-per-view will be headlined by NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille defending against Natalia Markova in a No Limits match, which will basically held under No Holds Barred rules. The NWA World Women’s Champion after Night One will defend on Night Two against the winner of the Burke Invitational Gauntlet, which is also set for Night One. The vacant NWA National Heavyweight Title will be decided tonight as well, while Matt Cardona will return to the NWA ring, and more.

The four-match NWA 75th Anniversary Pre-show for Night One will be headlined by a 21-Man Battle Royal to determine the first challenger for the new NWA National Heavyweight Champion to be crowned later in the night. The challenger and champion will then lock up on Night Two.

The NWA 75th Anniversary Show will continue on Sunday night with Night Two, also from Chase’s Khorassan Ballroom in St. Louis. The one-hour pre-show will air on the NWA YouTube channel at 7pm ET, on both nights. The main card will then begin at 8pm on FITE. Below are the current cards for Night One and Night Two, along with matches that have not been officially assigned to a night:

NWA 75th ANNIVERSARY SHOW, NIGHT ONE:

No Limits Match for the NWA World Women’s Title

Natalia Markova vs. Kamille (c)

Winner-Take-All for the Vacant NWA National Heavyweight Title

Odinson vs. Kratos vs. Silas Mason

NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title Match

Colby Corino vs. Kerry Morton (c)

NWA World Tag Team Titles Match

Blunt Force Trauma (Carnage, Damage) vs. La Rebelión (Bestia 666, Mecha Wolf) (c)

Open Challenge

Matt Cardona vs. TBA

A Matter of Respect: No DQ Match

Tim Storm vs. Jax Dane

Burke Invitational Gauntlet To Be The New #1 Contender to the NWA World Women’s Title

Samantha Starr vs. Allysin Kay vs. Sierra vs. CJ vs. Ruthie Jay vs. Taylor Rising vs. Heather Munroe vs. MJ Jenkins vs. The WOAD vs. 1 Participant TBA

Magnum Muscle (Dak Draper, Mims) vs. The Brothers of Funstruction (Yabo, Ruffo)

ICP’s Violent J will accompany The Brothers of Funstruction.

Pre-show Match: 21-Man Battle Royal To Be The New #1 Contender to the NWA National Heavyweight Title

Participants TBA

Pre-show Match: NWA United States Tag Team Titles Showdown Final To Be The New #1 Contenders

The Fixers (Jay Bradley, Wrecking Ball Legursky) vs. Talos and Daisy Kill

Pre-show Match: Jubilee Jamboree To Be The New #1 Contender To The NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title

Jack Cartwheel vs. Matt Vine vs. Alex Taylor vs. Koa Laxamana vs. Eric Jackson

Pre-show Match

Jordan Clearwater vs. Zyon

NWA 75th ANNIVERSARY SHOW, NIGHT TWO:

Bullrope Match for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title

EC3 vs. Tyrus (c)

If Tyrus loses, he must retire from in-ring competition.

NWA World Women’s Title Match

Burke Invitational Gauntlet Winner from Night One vs. Natalia Markova or Kamille (c)

NWA World Tag Team Titles Match

Trevor Murdoch and Mike Knox vs. Blunt Force Trauma (Carnage, Damage) or La Rebelión (Bestia 666, Mecha Wolf) (c)

NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title Match

Jubilee Jamboree Winner from Night One vs. Colby Corino or Kerry Morton (c)

NWA National Heavyweight Title Match

21-Man Battle Royal Winner from Night One vs. JR Kratos or Silas Mason or Odinson (c)

NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy, Kylie Page) vs. M95 (Madi Wrenkowski, Missa Kate) (c)

NWA United States Tag Team Titles Match

The Fixers (Jay Bradley, Wrecking Ball Legursky) or Talos and Daisy Kill vs. The Country Gentlemen (AJ Cazana, Anthony Andrews) (c)

Homicide vs. Joe Alonzo

NIGHT STILL TO BE CONFIRMED:

NWA World Television Title Match

Chris Adonis vs. Thom Latimer (c)

NWA World Women’s Television Title Match

Max The Impaler vs. Kenzie Paige (c)

