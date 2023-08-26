Night One of the NWA 75th Anniversary Show will take place tonight from Chase’s Khorassan Ballroom in St. Louis, Missouri.
Tonight’s pay-per-view will be headlined by NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille defending against Natalia Markova in a No Limits match, which will basically held under No Holds Barred rules. The NWA World Women’s Champion after Night One will defend on Night Two against the winner of the Burke Invitational Gauntlet, which is also set for Night One. The vacant NWA National Heavyweight Title will be decided tonight as well, while Matt Cardona will return to the NWA ring, and more.
The four-match NWA 75th Anniversary Pre-show for Night One will be headlined by a 21-Man Battle Royal to determine the first challenger for the new NWA National Heavyweight Champion to be crowned later in the night. The challenger and champion will then lock up on Night Two.
The NWA 75th Anniversary Show will continue on Sunday night with Night Two, also from Chase’s Khorassan Ballroom in St. Louis. The one-hour pre-show will air on the NWA YouTube channel at 7pm ET, on both nights. The main card will then begin at 8pm on FITE. Below are the current cards for Night One and Night Two, along with matches that have not been officially assigned to a night:
NWA 75th ANNIVERSARY SHOW, NIGHT ONE:
No Limits Match for the NWA World Women’s Title
Natalia Markova vs. Kamille (c)
Winner-Take-All for the Vacant NWA National Heavyweight Title
Odinson vs. Kratos vs. Silas Mason
NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title Match
Colby Corino vs. Kerry Morton (c)
NWA World Tag Team Titles Match
Blunt Force Trauma (Carnage, Damage) vs. La Rebelión (Bestia 666, Mecha Wolf) (c)
Open Challenge
Matt Cardona vs. TBA
A Matter of Respect: No DQ Match
Tim Storm vs. Jax Dane
Burke Invitational Gauntlet To Be The New #1 Contender to the NWA World Women’s Title
Samantha Starr vs. Allysin Kay vs. Sierra vs. CJ vs. Ruthie Jay vs. Taylor Rising vs. Heather Munroe vs. MJ Jenkins vs. The WOAD vs. 1 Participant TBA
Magnum Muscle (Dak Draper, Mims) vs. The Brothers of Funstruction (Yabo, Ruffo)
ICP’s Violent J will accompany The Brothers of Funstruction.
Pre-show Match: 21-Man Battle Royal To Be The New #1 Contender to the NWA National Heavyweight Title
Participants TBA
Pre-show Match: NWA United States Tag Team Titles Showdown Final To Be The New #1 Contenders
The Fixers (Jay Bradley, Wrecking Ball Legursky) vs. Talos and Daisy Kill
Pre-show Match: Jubilee Jamboree To Be The New #1 Contender To The NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title
Jack Cartwheel vs. Matt Vine vs. Alex Taylor vs. Koa Laxamana vs. Eric Jackson
Pre-show Match
Jordan Clearwater vs. Zyon
NWA 75th ANNIVERSARY SHOW, NIGHT TWO:
Bullrope Match for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title
EC3 vs. Tyrus (c)
If Tyrus loses, he must retire from in-ring competition.
NWA World Women’s Title Match
Burke Invitational Gauntlet Winner from Night One vs. Natalia Markova or Kamille (c)
NWA World Tag Team Titles Match
Trevor Murdoch and Mike Knox vs. Blunt Force Trauma (Carnage, Damage) or La Rebelión (Bestia 666, Mecha Wolf) (c)
NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title Match
Jubilee Jamboree Winner from Night One vs. Colby Corino or Kerry Morton (c)
NWA National Heavyweight Title Match
21-Man Battle Royal Winner from Night One vs. JR Kratos or Silas Mason or Odinson (c)
NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles Match
Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy, Kylie Page) vs. M95 (Madi Wrenkowski, Missa Kate) (c)
NWA United States Tag Team Titles Match
The Fixers (Jay Bradley, Wrecking Ball Legursky) or Talos and Daisy Kill vs. The Country Gentlemen (AJ Cazana, Anthony Andrews) (c)
Homicide vs. Joe Alonzo
NIGHT STILL TO BE CONFIRMED:
NWA World Television Title Match
Chris Adonis vs. Thom Latimer (c)
NWA World Women’s Television Title Match
Max The Impaler vs. Kenzie Paige (c)
