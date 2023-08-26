The Grayson Waller Effect is set to make its WWE Premium Live Event debut.

WWE has announced that Grayson Waller will interview Cody Rhodes on a special edition of The Grayson Waller Effect at WWE Payback.

Rhodes and Waller have never wrestled. There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for the two coming out of Payback, and the official segment preview does not include any hints on what we might see from Rhodes and Waller.

“‘The Grayson Waller Effect’ is coming to WWE Payback as ‘The Aussie Icon’ will welcome ‘The American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes to his hit talk show. Rhodes will be Grayson Waller’s guest after multiple grueling battles with Brock Lesnar that culminated in a triumph at SummerSlam, but he’s still embroiled in a bitter rivalry with The Judgment Day. Waller, meanwhile, has quickly made a name for himself since arriving on SmackDown during his interactions with WWE legends like John Cena, United States Champion Rey Mysterio, and even a match against ‘The Rated-R Superstar’ Edge inside Madison Square Garden. Catch these two high-profile Superstars on a special edition of “The Grayson Waller Effect” at WWE Payback on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 8 ET/5 PT, streaming LIVE on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else,” they wrote as the official preview.

Rhodes recently won his rivalry against Brock Lesnar, and since then he has linked up with other top RAW Superstars to battle The Judgment Day. Rhodes teamed with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to defeat Finn Balor, Damian Priest and WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio on this week’s RAW. Waller has been a key talent on SmackDown as of late with his talk show segment keeping him in the mix of top storylines. Waller lost a non-title match to WWE United States Champion & 2023 Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio on this week’s SmackDown.

The 2023 WWE Payback Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, September 2 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Below is the updated card:

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins (c)

WWE Women’s World Title Match

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio (c)

Steel Cage Match

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

The Grayson Waller Effect

Grayson Waller interviews Cody Rhodes

