AEW star Chris Jericho and his band Fozzy paid tribute to Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) at Friday’s concert in London, England.

While in town for AEW All In Weekend, Jericho’s band performed at the O2 Kentish Town venue on Friday night for what was their biggest headlining show in Fozzy history. Massive Wagons and Kris Barras were the supporting acts. As seen in the clips below, Jericho led the crowd in a special tribute to Wyatt.

“…the pro wrestling world, we lost a great brother last night,” Jericho said as the video began mid-sentence. The crowd then started a “Thank you, Bray!” chant as Jericho took a few steps back to watch fans pay tribute to Wyatt.

“You know him as Bray, I know him as Windham,” Jericho continued. “A fucking great guy… one of the most creative minds I ever had the pleasure to work with, and I worked with him all over the world. I think we even worked here, if not in London, we worked in the UK, and everywhere else… you guys can sing.”

Jericho had abruptly cut himself off while letting the crowd’s growing rendition of “He’s got the whole world, in his hands!” take over.

Jericho let the London crowd sing for around 40 seconds, and then continued with his tribute to Wyatt. Jericho dedicated tonight’s record-setting concert to the memory of Wyatt, and also dedicated “the show” on Sunday at AEW All In to Wyatt’s memory.

“So, thanks to Windham, thanks to you guys for remembering him,” Jericho said. “And we dedicate this show tonight, and I dedicate the show on Sunday, to the memory of the late, great Windham Rotunda.”

Sunday’s AEW All In pay-per-view from Wembley Stadium in London will feature Fozzy performing the “Judas” theme song live, while Jericho sing himself to the ring for the first time ever. Jericho is scheduled to then face IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay in a non-title match. It’s possible Jericho was dedicating the special live entrance or the match, or the entrance and the match together, or perhaps the entire All In pay-per-view.

Jericho and Wyatt had around 18 televised and non-televised singles matches since 2013, along with numerous multi-man matches. The 4 televised matches are as follows: Jericho defeated Wyatt at the March 21, 2013 WWE NXT tapings, which aired on the May 1 NXT episode; Jericho defeated Wyatt at WWE Battleground on July 20, 2014; Wyatt defeated Jericho at WWE SummerSlam on August 17, 2014; Wyatt defeated Jericho in a Steel Cage match on the September 8, 2014 RAW. Their last singles match saw Jericho get the win at the non-televised WWE live event in Bakersfield, California on Valentine’s Day 2016. Their last match of any kind came on the April 24, 2017 RAW episode as Wyatt and The Miz defeated Jericho and Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley).

Below are clips from Fozzy’s Wyatt tribute:

Chris Jericho a rendu hommage à Bray Wyatt pendant un concert à Londres avec son groupe Fozzy pic.twitter.com/AFTDxjYfBm — Tambu (@SoceQuiPeut) August 25, 2023