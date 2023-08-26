The WWE United States Title will be on the line at Payback.

WWE has announced that 2023 Hall of Famer & WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio will defend his title against Austin Theory during Labor Day Weekend. Theory earned the title shot by defeating LA Knight on the August 18 SmackDown show, thanks to interference by The Miz.

This will be Mysterio’s first title defense and just second match overall since winning the title from Theory on the August 11 SmackDown. This is Theory’s third bout since the title change.

Payback will mark the third televised singles bout between Theory and Mysterio. Theory defeated Mysterio on the November 1, 2021 RAW, and then again on the April 3, 2023 RAW. Their third and most recent match was the title change on the August 11 SmackDown.

The 2023 WWE Payback Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, September 2 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Below is the updated card:

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins (c)

WWE Women’s World Title Match

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio (c)

Steel Cage Match

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

