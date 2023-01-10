Kurt Angle remembers his last match very well, as he felt like he was losing a step prior to hanging up his pads.

The Olympic Hero spoke about the match, which was against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35, during his recent interview with The A2theK Wrestling Show. Highlights from his conversation can be found below.

Says he decided to retire after the Corbin match because he felt like he was losing a step:

Vince decided to put Baron Corbin in Jason [Jordan’s] position. I didn’t know I was going to retire at WrestleMania, but I felt like I was losing a step. I wasn’t able to be the Kurt Angle I expected myself to be, so, I decided I was going to retire at that WrestleMania against Baron.

Says he asked Vince if he could wrestle Cena, but Vince was adamant about him finishing his program with Corbin:

But, I called Vince, and I said, ‘Listen, no disrespect to Baron. I love the kid, I think he’s talented as heck, but I’d really love to wrestle John Cena’ … Vince said, ‘You know what? No, because you’re doing a program with Baron Corbin. You have to finish this program.

