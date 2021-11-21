Kurt Angle spoke about a wide range of topics on a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer was informed that Kenny Omega recently stated that Angle was one of his aspirations for being where is today in the ring. This is where he put over the former AEW World Champion.

“That means a lot to me. To be in that position, to be able to have someone like Kenny Omega look up to me, that’s a true honor because the kid is incredible. What he’s been able to do the past 10 years in professional wrestling over in Japan and here in the United States, he was the biggest star, and the most talented superstar that never went to WWE. He will go down in history as that, if he never enters WWE.

His success, what he’s had in Japan and AEW is phenomenal. I haven’t seen a talent like him in a long time. I would say that he’s every bit as talented as Rey Mysterio (who Angle thinks very highly of), and he belongs on that upper echelon of talents. He is one of the greatest workers in the world today.”