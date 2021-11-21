Ric Flair discussed a wide range of topics during the premiere episode of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked what CM Punk and Bryan Danielson have contributed to AEW. Punk made his debut on an August episode of Rampage while Danielson showed up at the All Out PPV.

“Well, if I’m looking at the ratings, I don’t know what they’ve contributed too. Both are big stars in the business. Both have had a lot of success, but I don’t know how to answer that question. All you can do as we do with football or any other show is look at the ratings. If the ratings are indicative, I mean, I would think they would go up, but to me, that shows me that they should never do less than 1.1 million.

If they got there once, and then brought in all this talent, and they went back, then there’s something wrong. That doesn’t mean it’s any one person’s fault. I’m just saying that you have that much talent on your roster, you reached that goal of 1 million, for myself, I mean, we all lived to look at the ratings, especially our segment, or their segment. How long were we on? Were we on a crossover? It’s an insane business that we compete in with ourselves mentally, and they compete right now because they are in the business. If I’m looking at the ratings and the show is, and I don’t know the breakdown of who does what or anything, but you see all this talent, they need to be at a 1.1, I think, and never go back and build from there.”