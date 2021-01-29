During the debut episode of his new podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle revealed that Chris Benoit almost replaced him against Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 19. Here’s what he had to say:

At first, when I came back from South Africa and I got the diagnosis from the doctor, I told Vince I’m going to have to have surgery and I’m going to have to skip WrestleMania. He said, ‘I’ll call you back. I have an idea. Let me talk to the writers.’

He decided that we were going to have a match before WrestleMania on SmackDown and I was going to drop the title to Brock and I believe Brock was going to go to WrestleMania and face a new opponent for the main event. I think they were going to substitute Chris Benoit, I believe. He was basically going to take my place. It bothered me.