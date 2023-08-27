Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about the late Don West and more. Here are the highlights:

On Don West:

“I love Don. He was a class act. I loved his distinct voice, Had a really raspy, deep voice. And he and Mike Tenay would call matches, and they were really good. They had great chemistry together. I absolutely loved them. I loved them. As much as I love J.R. and Jerry the King, I really did. They had the same kind of chemistry.”

On whether there were too many factions in 2009 and the importance of them in wrestling:

“I’m not going to lie to you, factions have always been good ideas. They’ve always been acceptable. I think there have been factions throughout wrestling since the beginning of it. So did we have too many at that particular time? I think we had around this particular time, we had aces and eights. We had the Main Event Mafia, we had the world elite and Hernandez and Homicide. They were lax along with the girl. I think it was Michelle or something. I forget her name, but there were a lot of factions. So factions are popular in wrestling. That’s what. That’s what draws money. That’s how you sell merchandise. So we had a lot of factions. Yeah.”

