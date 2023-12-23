Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about working with Mick Foley as Commissioner Foley:

“Mick came to me at the beginning. He said, ‘Listen, your whole thing, your whole gimmick, it’s awesome.’ He said, ‘I absolutely love it. I am in love with your character. This is something I always wanted to do. That’s what he told me.’ And we had great chemistry together. We did pre-tapes and stuff. We were so funny. And it was just a lot of fun to work with him. And he actually came up with a lot of the ideas in the pre-tapes, the verbiage to say, I bet he was really brilliant with that kind of stuff. He took the lead, and I followed him. He’s a beneficial resource for my kids because he’s Santa Claus.”

