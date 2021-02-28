During the latest episode of his new podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle talked about how The Rock was upset with referee Earl Hebner for botching the finish of their match in 2001 at the No Way Out pay-per-view event.

Here is what he had to say:

“My book didn’t do that well because my media week got canceled. It was the week of 9/11. When that tragedy occurred, they shut everything down in New York City. No travel. I never had a media week. I was supposed to go the whole week long to 40 different networks to promote my book and we didn’t do it at all. It was canceled. The book did pick up on sales. It did pretty well eventually, but not at first.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co