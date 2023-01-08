Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer revealed that he almost drowned on his recent vacation in Florida:

“We went to Miami, Florida. The temperature was 80 degrees. We spent so much time on the beach. They had a wonderful pool at the hotel. It was a blast. I actually took my kids jet skiing. My first kid that I put on the back for me to ride them because they’re too young to drive themselves, I put her on the back and we went out, and when I went to make a turn, I slowed down and stopped, I wanted to make a turn and I didn’t put the accelerator on when I was turning and we flipped over. We went into the ocean.”

“Now, Thank God my daughter is like an Olympic caliber swimmer. I even had the safety vest on me, but it wasn’t working. I was still sinking. I can’t swim. So I’m in trouble. I couldn’t get above water. I was going under. My daughter kept her composure. The jet ski got away from us. It was like 50 feet away from us. She didn’t know whether to go to the jet ski or to me, and she came over to me and saved my life. She pulled me over to the jet ski. She swept 50 yards with me in her hands. Then she’s pushing, and I couldn’t get myself on a jet ski. My arms are so weak now because of my neck. I can’t push myself up. So now she’s putting her hands under my ass and pushing me up onto the jet ski and she got me up there. Then she jumped up behind me and I said, ‘You know what, honey? You just saved my life.'”