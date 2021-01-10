WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently held a Q&A on his personal Facebook page to answer a variety of pro-wrestling related questions, including who he thinks will win this year’s Royal Rumble, what his thoughts are on Brodie Lee, and why he wasn’t at Raw Legends night. Highlights are below.

Who he thinks will win this year’s Royal Rumble:

I gotta go with the Viper, Randy Orton.

Where he and Triple H would have fit into the Alliance storyline had Triple H not gotten hurt:

I have no idea. It would have been interesting though.

Why he wasn’t at Raw Legends night:

I had a prior engagement I was commited to. I couldn’t get out of it.

Thoughts on Brodie Lee:

I didn’t know him that well. But he was exceptional as a performer. I loved his style and look. He had “IT.”

How Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar adapted to pro-wrestling pretty quickly: