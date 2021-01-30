During the debut episode of his new podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle explained why he is delaying his big neck surgery.

Angle had neck surgery in 2003 after his match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 19.

“Dr Youngblood did tell me he would have to fuse more than two (vertebrae). He didn’t say four, but I was guessing three. I knew if I did that, I wouldn’t be able to wrestle anymore. So, it’s crazy how God works in crazy ways. When I got home, another doctor called me and gave me an option. It was a tough decision because Dr. Youngblood was so reputable. He did help Rhyno and Edge and Austin, but to have to retire in the prime of my career, I just wasn’t ready for that.

So I made the choice to have the minimal surgery and continue to wrestle. I’m not going to lie to you. I’m suffering now for it. My neck, I feel it every day. I ended up having two more surgeries after that on my neck. They were repair surgeries just to fix it up. Those are all temporary surgeries. Someday I’m going to have to have a big surgery. I’m trying to hold off as long as I can. When I do, I will be out of commission for a year and I would have to have the big halo on my neck for three months or four months. Definitely not during the pandemic I wasn’t going to do anything, especially with my kids being at home and I have to take care of them and watch them and oversee everything. For me to be laid up in a bed for four months or six months is not going to work. I do my daily maintenance every day for my neck and my back and my knees and all that stuff. I continue to do it. It gets me through the day, so I’m ok with it right now.”