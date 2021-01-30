This week’s episode of “Mailbag Monday with Mike Chioda” has been released.

During it, he was asked about whether he would make a return. The longtime referee was released last April due to budget cuts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Of course I would take my job back. Maybe they would get me back as a referee, but I don’t know if they will do that. They went this far to let me go after 35 years. But maybe they would call me back to do something, but I wouldn’t deny the fact. I love the business and I love the company I worked for, the family I worked with for 35 years. I would go back and work there. If there was another position in the company besides referring, I would love to do it.”