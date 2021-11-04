Kurt Angle spoke about a wide range of topics on a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about being in The Main Event Mafia in TNA 2008-2009. The group consisted of Angle, Booker T, Kevin Nash, Sting, and Scott Steiner.

“We had a great program with the Front Line, Samoa Joe & AJ (Styles). That was a lot of fun to do. The cool thing about The Main Event Mafia was we had five guys that were really special. Bringing them all together, making this clan, this new faction, was one of the best things I ever did. I didn’t ask to be the Godfather of the group. They actually decided for me to do that. The guys voted and said let’s make Kurt the Godfather because he’s the workhorse of the company. They knew I had most of the matches.

I was the top guy in the company that was carrying the company. It was really cool that they did that. These guys were so good and so experienced. I loved being with them. They were entertaining. They were funny. We would get really serious at times. We were having a blast doing this. This is one of the best factions in the history of professional wrestling. Of course, it’s not going to get the notoriety that other ones have done like The Shield or DX because it wasn’t in WWE. It was in TNA. Unfortunately, we’ll never get that credit, but we deserve it.”