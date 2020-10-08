In an interview with PW Insider, Kurt Angle was asked why he eventually turned down the offer to work with Matt Riddle as his manager. Angle gives two reasons: time and money. He already had another business on the side that needed his full attention and, surprisingly, WWE wasn’t offering him enough money to come back. Angle had to prioritize and, inevitably, decided to go a different path.

Two reasons – one was my company I started needed my attention 100%, especially with the virus thing and I had to just be there for the company and the other thing was the money, it just…it wasn’t enough. I wasn’t going to manage somebody for the amount of money they wanted to give me.