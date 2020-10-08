The Ace has appeared in AEW.
On tonight’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, NJPW superstar and former IWGP Heavyweight champion Hiroshi Tanahashi appeared in a video to congratulate Chris Jericho on his 30-years in the wrestling business. Tanahashi joined rock legend Slash, hockey legend and father to Jericho Ted Irvine, and comedian Dennis Miller wishing the Demo God well.
Lots of love to @IAmJericho from the likes of @Slash, @tanahashi1_100, @DennisDMZ, and of course, Dad 🍾🍾🍾 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/o60ctN2IBZ
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 8, 2020
Jericho and Tanahashi clashed earlier this year at NJPW’s WrestleKingdom 14 pay per view, with Jericho picking up the win via submission. Full results to tonight’s Dynamite here.