The Ace has appeared in AEW.

On tonight’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, NJPW superstar and former IWGP Heavyweight champion Hiroshi Tanahashi appeared in a video to congratulate Chris Jericho on his 30-years in the wrestling business. Tanahashi joined rock legend Slash, hockey legend and father to Jericho Ted Irvine, and comedian Dennis Miller wishing the Demo God well.

Jericho and Tanahashi clashed earlier this year at NJPW’s WrestleKingdom 14 pay per view, with Jericho picking up the win via submission. Full results to tonight’s Dynamite here.