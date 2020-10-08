A tag team title match has been signed for next week’s AEW Dynamite, which will mark the promotion’s one-year anniversary on the TNT network.

FTR, who successfully defended the gold on tonight’s edition of Dynamite against TH2, will be battling the number one ranked tag team Chuck Taylor and Trent, better known as the Best Friends. Chuck and Trent alerted FTR of the match shortly after their victory.

IT'S OFFICIAL

Next week on our Anniversary episode of Dynamite, It's FTR vs. Best Friends with the AEW World Tag Team Championships on the line! WATCH #AEWDyanmite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/SSC8so2w0i — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 8, 2020

We’ll keep you updated on all of next week’s bouts as they come. Full results to tonight’s Dynamite here.