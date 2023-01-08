Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show including what it’s like to work on WWE shows in Saudi Arabia. Here are the highlights:

Working in Saudi Arabia:

“I love that and the main reason is money, money, money. You know, when you go to these places, they spend a lot of money. These were bought shows. Saudi Arabia bought them from WWE and I believe it was like, like a billion dollars for five years where they did two shows a year. So you’re talking $200 million for two shows a year. That’s incredible. You know what? The fans didn’t have to pay for it. The government paid for them. Everything was paid for, for the wrestlers, the WWE, and all the fans. The country, actually the government, paid for everything so the fans could enjoy themselves. There were 75,000 fans, it was incredible.”

His pay for this type of show:

“I will say this. They didn’t put me in great spots. You know, I think I did a Royal Rumble. I was an entrant of a battle royal. I also did like a seven minute match with Dolph Ziggler. The match wasn’t, you know, Dolph was great. Don’t get me wrong. But me at this point in time, I wasn’t so great because I kind of lost a step at this particular time in my career, but it wasn’t where I wanted to be. I was hoping more main event status, but still, the money was still really good. It was like I main evented a pay-per-view. That’s the equivalency.”

