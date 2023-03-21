Kurt Angle opens up about working with the Undertaker.

The Olympic Hero spoke about the Deadman on the latest episode of his podcast, where he looked back on their in-ring encounters and credits their chemistry for always putting on fantastic matches. He later jokes that if necessary, he would step into a graveyard to battle the Phenom. Check out his full thoughts on the subject below.

On his chemistry with Undertaker:

Undertaker and I don’t need gimmicks. Our matches are so good, technically, in the ring, with nothing else, just the two of us. We had some of the greatest matches of all time.

Says gimmick matches are great but he loves just plan old fashioned wrestling:

Don’t get me wrong, gimmick matches are great. Fans love them, but I love wrestling guys like Undertaker, Chris Benoit, Shawn Michaels, and Stone Cold Steve Austin without having any gimmicks because you can prove that you can work with these guys and have amazing matches without all these gimmicks flying around everywhere.

Whether he would wrestle Undertaker in a graveyard:

As long as it was a technical wrestling match in the graveyard. Yeah, we could do that.

Elsewhere on the podcast, Angle spoke about his desire to wrestle in a cinematic matchup, where he threw praise to the Undertaker and AJ Styles Boneyard clash from WrestleMania 36. You can read about that here.

