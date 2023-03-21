Big Damo heavily praises top WWE Superstar, Randy orton.

The former SAnitY member discussed Orton during a recent interview with WrestlingNews.Co, where he credited The Viper for being an incredible locker room leader and a next-level worker, one who he believes was levels above everyone else. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How great of a locker room leader Orton was:

Randy was an incredible locker room leader and [a] great [person] to be around because… you hear all of these stories about them and they’re just not true. He was wonderful to all of us, watching him wrestle every night on the house shows and stuff like that was fucking incredible because he’s outstanding at what he does.

Hopes Orton is recovering from injury well:

I think that I learned to appreciate him more the more I saw him as well because he always had great matches and everything else, but the way he took his time and orchestrated the crowd, he was literally a level above everybody. I’m hearing that he’s having back issues, I’m really hoping it’s not true because he’s maybe the most important person on that roster right now and I’m hoping that he’s able to push through it, what a worker he is. What a leader.

Elsewhere in the interview, Damo spoke about whether he would ever return to WWE following his release back in 2021. You can read about that here.

