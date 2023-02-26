Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. Here are the highlights:

Putting together a match with limited time on TV:

“It’s heart-wrenching. It’s nerve-wrecking because going 25-minutes you can take your time. You can tell a good story. You start with chain wrestling. The babyface overcomes the heel by out wrestling him then the heel does something cheap to stop the babyface get the heat. Then they have the comeback and then the false finishes and the finish. But, at this particular time we only went seven minutes (a match with Rey Mysterio on Smackdown). So, we literally I had to have Rey shine real quick and then go straight to the heat and we have to do the comeback and finish. So, it wasn’t as good of a story that was told with a 25-minute match, but I think for a seven minute match it was pretty damn good.”

Rey Mysterio being shaken up during a SmackDown match in 2003:

“I never hurt anybody doing the German [suplex], but I got Rey pretty shaken up at that particular time. I was a little concerned about him for a little bit, but he came to and everything was okay.”

Quotes via 411 Mania