Kurt Angle talked about the nWo coming to WWE in early 2002 on his latest podcast, Kurt Angle Show, at AdFreeShows.com. Here are the highlights:

The backstage reaction to the move:

“Well, there were mixed feelings, I think because of some things that occurred in the past. I don’t really know about them. I’ve heard some stories. But you know, the NWO, those guys could be really political, and it could bury some people’s careers. I never saw to be honest with you, but that was the rumor and the thought going around the locker room.”

Whether he was worried about the nWo came in:

“Some guys were concerned. But for me, I wasn’t concerned because I was totally confident in my ability to wrestle. I knew I was one of the best wrestlers at this particular time, and I could entertain the fans. I was really good at doing what I did, and I wasn’t that concerned about Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash and Scott Hall coming in.”

