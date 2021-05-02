Kurt Angle spoke about a wide range of topics on a recent edition of his podcast, the Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall of Fame talked about former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion wanting to get into pro wrestling. He’s already been training.

“He’s been having discussions with pro wrestling companies,” Angle said. “I did talk to him yesterday, and I think his gimmick ‘Triple C’, ‘The King of Cringe’, he’s got the right idea about what he wants to do. He already has a gimmick because he’s already been doing it in MMA and UFC for so many years. “I think he’d do extremely well, he’s a great athlete too.”

