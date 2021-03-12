Kyle O’Reilly says he re-aggravated his neck injury while attacking Adam Cole during Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode.

O’Reilly noted that he will need another 2-3 weeks of recovery, in keeping with the storyline that he is not medically cleared to compete.

He wrote, “I may have not been ‘medically cleared’ and perhaps I ‘snuck into the building’ but I’ll be damned if that didn’t feel ‘f’n great’. I’m willing to accept responsibility for my actions… something Adam Cole will never do. Now I’m being told another 2-3 weeks added to my recovery time for re-aggravating my neck last night. How many weeks is that now? Weeks won’t keep me away from beating the sh*t out of that SOB”

O’Reilly also addressed his “swellbow” (seen in the photo above) that was a hot topic on social media after Wednesday’s angle on NXT.

“To those concerned about my gnarly swellbow I’ve had off and on since November no need to worry it’s just bursitis that has zero effect or pain. Although it looks like Kuato from Total Recall coming out of my arm I will continue to train like a savage despite my damaged neck. Idc,” he wrote.

It’s believed that O’Reilly vs. Cole will take place at the two-night NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event during WrestleMania 37 Week.

You can see O’Reilly’s tweets below:

