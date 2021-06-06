During tonight’s broadcast of the National Wrestling Alliance’s When The Shadows Fall pay per view commentator Joe Galli revealed that pro-wrestling star Kylie Rae had signed with the promotion. Rae was previously with IMPACT, but took a leave of absence during her build to a Knockouts title shot for personal reasons.

According to PW Insider, the NWA and IMPACT worked out a deal over the last several weeks that allowed Rae to move-on from IMPACT. The report adds that the final terms were only met 4-5 days ago.

Rae was with AEW during the promotion’s early days, even wrestling at their inaugural Double or Nothing pay per view back in 2018. Similar to her IMPACT departure, Rae was quietly let go to as she hoped to take a hiatus from wrestling.

