LA Knight takes more shots at The Miz.

The rising WWE star spoke about Miz during a recent interview with Claibs Online, where he promoted his match against the A-lister that takes place on this Saturday’s Payback premium live event. Knight jokes that the biggest reaction Miz ever got in his career was when he impersonated him a few days ago on Raw.

Well, I mean if you look at what Michael Cole said on SmackDown a couple weeks ago, he said The Miz is jealous, which is a double down on what you just said and I’d have to agree. I think I showed up on Raw a couple nights after winning the Slim Jim Battle Royale, had to go in and do a couple photo shoots and stuff like that, and here he is getting upset about it. I don’t know, this past Monday, he dressed up like me and that makes sense doesn’t it? He is jealous of me, and you know why? Because he’s always wanted to be me. I’m not saying he knew who LA Knight was years ago, what I mean is that he wanted the level of success that I’ve come across. He wanted the adulation that I’ve come across, he’s wanted the reactions that I’ve gotten, people chanting his name, quoting him. Instead, the best reaction he’s ever got in his entire career was walking out as me a couple nights ago on Raw.

He continues…

He was talking about me doing cosplay, here is he actually literally doing cosplay and he’s doing cosplay of three guys that are all on a completely different level from him if you notice. He’s putting me on that same level with them, and putting himself on another level which is below all of us.

The full interview can be found below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful