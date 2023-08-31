A big 10-Knockout tag team match has been announced for Impact Wrestling’s 1000th episode.

We noted before how Impact Hall of Famers Gail Kim and Awesome Kong were coming out of retirement at Impact 1000. Their opponents were not announced, but Kim issued an open challenge to any Knockout from the past, present or future. There had been some speculation on Angelina Love and Velvet Sky of The Beautiful People being involved as at the time they were announced for Impact 1000, but not confirmed to wrestle.

In an update, it was announced today that Kim and Kong will team with Knockouts World Champion Trinity, Jordynne Grace and a mystery partner to take on Love, Deonna Purrazzo, Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw and a mystery partner. Raisha Saeed will accompany the babyfaces to the ring, while Sky and Jai Vidal will accompany the heels.

There’s no word yet on who the mystery partners will be, but ODB is the only Knockout announced for the Impact 1000 Fan Celebration held earlier that day but not announced for the Impact 1000 episode. Impact has promised to announce more current and former stars for the Fan Celebration and the 1000th episode in the coming week.

The 1000th episode of Impact will air on Thursday, September 14 as the post-Victory Road show. The special will be taped on Saturday, September 9 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY. Impact will also tape additional episodes that night to carry them to Bound For Glory on Saturday, October 21. The Impact 1000 taping is being held the day after the 2023 Victory Road pay-per-view from the same venue.

Below is the updated card for Impact 1000:

* The return of Feast or Fired with competitors TBA

* The return of Ultimate X with competitors TBA, this looks to be the 50th Ultimate X in company history

* Frankie Kazarian and Traci Brooks vs. Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards

* Impact Hall of Famers Awesome Kong and Gail Kim will come out of retirement to team with Knockouts World Champion Trinity, Jordynne Grace and a mystery partner (with Raisha Saeed) vs. Angelina Love, Deonna Purrazzo, Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw and a mystery partner (with Velvet Sky and Jai Vidal)

* Impact Hall of Famers Team 3D reunite for their first match together since August 2016 against opponents TBA

* Impact World Champion Alex Shelley defends against Impact World Tag Team Champion Trey Miguel

* Other current and former Impact stars will be announced

