AEW President Tony Khan participated in a media call earlier today to promote this Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view from the United Center in Chicago. Wrestling Headlines was present on the call and has presented a thorough recap, which you can check out below.

-Tony immediately gets asked about CM Punk and whether he will be on the All Out card. He says that the incident is still being investigated and that he cannot answer any other questions regarding it. Brandon Thurston would later ask if Khan will have an answer before All Out, to which he says “that is the plan.”

-Steve Fall asks about media getting to do more interviews on the weekends of big AEW events. Tony thinks it is a great idea and is now heavily considering it going forward.

-Since All Out has heavy ROH influence Tony gets asked if the ROH Women’s champion, Athena, will be on the card. He says that if Billie Starkz gets cleared fans should expect a match on the card, most likely on the Zero Hour pre-show.

-Someone asks whether All In and All Out were ever considered to be sold in a package deal. Khan says he he wanted to do that but PPV outlets were unable to make that come together.

-Tony talks about the success of All In at Wembley. Says that they may improve the set for 2024 but doesn’t want to make it too big/different because that would take away primetime seating options that he wants fans to have.

-Tony speaks highly on the Kenny Omega and Konosuke Takeshita matchup, and how Omega getting stranded in Florida due to the hurricane messed up some plans to promote the match on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite. He adds that Omega will hopefully will get some TV time on Rampage or Collision before the pay-per-view on Sunday.

-While speaking about All Out Tony mentions how excited he is for Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy. He addresses criticisms that the match should have happened at All In, but thought the match was suitable for the Chicago crowd.