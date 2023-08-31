Swerve Strickland will no longer be appearing at this weekend’s Starrcast VI events in Chicago.

Starrcast VI announced that the AEW superstar and Mogul Embassy leader was injured in the Coffin Match he competed in at this past Sunday’s All In, and will be at home recovering. Any fan that was hoping to attending a meet-and-greet with Swerve will be refunded their money.

Due to injuries sustained in his Coffin Match at #AEWAllIn, @swerveconfident will no longer be appearing at #Starrcast. All pre-sale Meet & Greets for Swerve Strickland will be refunded in a timely manner. pic.twitter.com/qhbSvoBW3r — #StarrcastVI (@StarrcastEvents) August 31, 2023

Wrestling Headlines will be on-site for this weekend’s Starrcast VI events. Stay tuned.