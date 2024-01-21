LA Knight is “The Mega Star.”

He’s also someone who lays down the law when the situation calls for it.

During a recent interview with Sunrise in Australia, the rising WWE Superstar spoke about his past interaction with Logan Paul and reminded the WWE United States Champion what will happen if their paths ever cross again.

“Logan Paul has been doing this for what, about three minutes,” he began. “I’ve been doing it for about 20 years. I walked out there and basically laid the law down as far as what’s going to go down if it was ever going to be me and Logan Paul in the ring. It already happened.”

He continued, “It was Money in the Bank, and he got a little taste of it. If he happens to walk in my path again, he might get a little more. I respect the fact that he’s done a lot with what he’s been given in the business, but he’s been given a lot, and that is the key.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.