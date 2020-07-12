Lana Says Her Parents Are Both Doing Better After Testing Positive For COVID-19

WWE superstar Lana released a new video on her Youtube channel giving fans an update on her parents, who both recently tested positive for COVID-19. The Ravishing Russian says that her mom and dad are both doing much better.
My mom is doing much better. They have had her off of the oxygen in the hospital for over 24 hours now, so that’s incredible. Thank you guys for all your prayers and positive thoughts. Her oxygen, the thing she has to breathe in, it’s like you don’t want it lower than 90 and its at 93 right now.. She’s out of the ICU, she’s in a hotel room and they are talking about releasing her today because she is doing much better. They said that she’s not out of the woods though yet. So, just keep her in your prayers and thoughts but she is doing much better.
My dad is doing better. He’s on about day 15 now from his first symptom. He couldn’t get out of bed at all for a week. Last week, he could not get out of bed but he’s not asthmatic like my mother is. Wear your masks, like for real and now that things are starting to open up in America, you have to be extra careful.
Full video below. (H/T and transcribed by Sescoops)
