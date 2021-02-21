Lana noted while speaking with talkSPORT that she puts in extra mental preparation when she wrestles Nia Jax, who has a history of hurting people.
“I think that Nia is very, very strong,” Lana said. “And Nia is a beautiful Samoan with lots of strength and lots of size on her, so yeah I have to spend a lot of time mentally preparing myself because I know when I go out there, legit anything could happen [with Nia].”
Lana even admitted to saying prayers before she gets into the ring with Jax.
“We remember what happened with Kairi [Sane], Becky [Lynch] and a lot of other people. So let’s not forget that she took me out of the Rumble two years ago. Let’s not forget she took me out of TLC,” Lana said. “I say a lot of prayers that I’ll come out in one piece! But I don’t know, maybe I like the adrenaline rush. Maybe there’s something wrong with me [laughs].”