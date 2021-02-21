Lana noted while speaking with talkSPORT that she puts in extra mental preparation when she wrestles Nia Jax, who has a history of hurting people.

“I think that Nia is very, very strong,” Lana said. “And Nia is a beautiful Samoan with lots of strength and lots of size on her, so yeah I have to spend a lot of time mentally preparing myself because I know when I go out there, legit anything could happen [with Nia].”

Lana even admitted to saying prayers before she gets into the ring with Jax.