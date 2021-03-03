All Elite Wrestling Star Lance Archer recently joined the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast.

During it, he looked back on joining AEW. It turns out that the promotion originally brought him in on a part-time deal, but it turned into a full-time run.

“It was one of those things, it was kind of a perfect storm of moments. Initially, an idea was brought to me about a part-time situation with AEW but then it quickly turned into a, ‘Hey, we just want you here full-time man’ and then as the business goes, a little negotiation back and forth but then ultimately decided that AEW was the place to be for me and the business and everything moving forward and I believe I made the absolute right, best decision.”