On tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT, Lance Archer and Rey Fenix battled in a grueling main event matchup to determine the next entrant in the Face of the Revolution ladder match, which takes place at the March 7th Revolution pay per view. Although Fenix put up a great effort against the much bigger Archer, the Murderhawk Monster connected with the Blackout to enter the Ladder match.

Archer joins Cody Rhodes, Penta El Zero M, and Scorpio Sky, with another entrant expected to be revealed next week as The Acclaimed’s Max Caster battles 10 from the Dark Order.

