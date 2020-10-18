AEW star Lance Archer held a recent Q&A on his Twitter where the Murderhawk Monster discussed all things pro-wrestling, including some listing off some dream matchups and revealing his future goals in the business. Highlights are below.

Who he wishes he could have wrestled outside WWE:

“I wish I coulda wrestled @KingRicochet.”

His personal favorite match:

“Working W Osprey in Dallas for G1 opener in front of family and friends was pretty dang cool.”

A superstar from the past he wishes he could have faced:

“Sting.”

His next big goal:

“WIN EM ALL/MURDERHAWK CHAMP.”

See his answers below.

I wish I coulda wrestled @KingRicochet — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) October 17, 2020

Working W Osprey in Dallas for G1 opener in front of family and friends was pretty dang cool — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) October 17, 2020

Sting — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) October 17, 2020

WIN EM ALL! — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) October 17, 2020