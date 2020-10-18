AEW star Lance Archer held a recent Q&A on his Twitter where the Murderhawk Monster discussed all things pro-wrestling, including some listing off some dream matchups and revealing his future goals in the business. Highlights are below.
Who he wishes he could have wrestled outside WWE:
“I wish I coulda wrestled @KingRicochet.”
His personal favorite match:
“Working W Osprey in Dallas for G1 opener in front of family and friends was pretty dang cool.”
A superstar from the past he wishes he could have faced:
“Sting.”
His next big goal:
“WIN EM ALL/MURDERHAWK CHAMP.”
