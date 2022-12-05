Larry Zbyszko received a WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2015, but the ‘living legend’ was allegedly high throughout the ceremony.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash recalled Zbyszko mellowing out for speech.

“I went into the Hall of Fame. So it’s 2015 and [Mean] Gene’s next to me, and Zbyszko had gotten stoned before [the show began.] Larry had gotten stoned before he went out and did the Hall of Fame. Of course, you think in your mind ‘I’ll get stoned and I’ll be really entertaining.’” “I’m in [Row] C. Gene is D and Larry is on the other side of Gene in the aisle. And he says ‘how did I do Gene?’ And he replies ‘it was the absolute drizzling sh*ts. The worst thing I’ve ever seen in my life Larry.’ And Larry was waiting [for Gene to say something good about the speech] and he just turned back to me and was talking.”

Quotes via SEScoops