Ring of Honor issued the following press release announcing that company stars Silas Young and Josh Woods will clash in a Last Man Standing matchup at the July 11th Best In The World pay per view, the first event ROH will have fans back since the COVID-19 outbreak last year. Details, including an updated match card, can be found below.

After Josh Woods defeated Silas Young in a Pure Rules Match on ROH TV to earn a split in their past two one-on-one meetings, Woods was hoping he and Young could bury the hatchet during the post-match interview and resume their friendship.

Instead, Young buried his foot in his former tag team partner’s groin and challenged him to a Last Man Standing Match at the Best in the World pay-per-view on Sunday, July 11 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore. Woods wasted no time accepting, and the grudge match has been signed.

The history between them began two years ago when Young became Woods’ mentor and they formed a successful tag team, 2 Guys 1 Tag.

Young shockingly turned on his protege — who had found singles success in the Pure division while Young was on hiatus — at the 19th Anniversary pay-per-view this past March. Young chastised Woods for continually defying him and said he’s going to hurt Woods in ways that will make him question his career choice.

Young scored a tainted victory over Woods last month and then bragged that he could defeat him in a Pure Rules match, but Woods prevailed in the bout.

Who will be the last man standing when the teacher and student face off in the rubber match? Join us live in Baltimore, on pay-per-view or streaming for HonorClub to find out!

For the first time in nearly a year and a half, The Best Wrestling On The Planet will be presented LIVE and IN-PERSON to the best wrestling fans of the planet!

ROH PRESENTS BEST IN THE WORLD

LIVE ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND STREAMING FOR HONORCLUB

SUNDAY, JULY 11

BELL TIME @ 7 P.M. EASTERN

BEST IN THE WORLD HOUR ONE AIRS FREE ON MULTIPLE PLATFORMS

CHESAPEAKE EMPLOYERS INSURANCE ARENA

1000 HILLTOP CIRCLE

BALTIMORE, MD 1250

ALREADY SIGNED:

BRODY KING vs. JAY LETHAL

LAST MAN STANDING MATCH JOSH WOODS vs. SILAS YOUNG