A Last Woman Standing match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez has been announced for the WWE NXT New Year’s Evil special.

Gonzalez and Ripely have been feuding for a few months now, and Ripley defeated Gonzalez in singles action at the Halloween Havoc special back in October. Tonight’s NXT episode saw Ripley defeat Dakota Kai in singles action, but a big brawl with Gonzalez broke out after the match.

The Last Woman Standing match was later revealed when New Year’s Evil host Dexter Lumis was shown drawing a poster for the match.

The special New Year’s Evil edition of NXT on the USA Network will air live on Wednesday, January 6 from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Below is the current card, along with a few related shots:

Host: Dexter Lumis

NXT Title Match

Kyle O’Reilly vs. Finn Balor (c)

Last Woman Standing Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

Karrion Kross with Scarlett vs. Damian Priest

