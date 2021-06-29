New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that last year’s G1 Climax tournament final between Kota Ibushi and SANADA has been added to the promotion’s lineup on the Roku Channel. Both men put in quite an effort but it would be Ibushi who would stand tall for the second year in a row. Full details can be found below.

Every Thursday night on the Roku Channel, fans can catch some incredible action from the NJPW archives airing on international TV for the very first time! This week, the G1 Climax 30 sees SANADA clash with Kota Ibushi!

The Roku Channel can be found on tons of smart devices, and all you have to do is search NJPW for great content at 5PM every Thursday! Or just hit the link below!