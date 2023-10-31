The viewership numbers are in for the October 28th edition of AEW Collision on TNT.

According to WrestleNomics, the episode drew 472,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This is down from the October 21st episode, which drew 518,000 and had a 0.16 in the key demo. Collision was up against Game 2 of the World Series (8.2 million viewers) on Saturday, which also hurt WWE SmackDown on Friday night.

AEW Collision, Saturday on TNT:

472,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.13 pic.twitter.com/E948BlaEU6 — Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) October 31, 2023

The main event of Collision saw MJF defeat Kenny Omega to retain the AEW world championship. With the win, MJF has become the longest reigning champion in AEW history.

