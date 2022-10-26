According to Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics, the October 16th episode of WOW (Women of Wrestling) was watched by 216,000 viewers in syndication, the promotion’s lowest viewership thus far this season. They had 48,000 viewers netted in the always important 18-49 key demographics for a rating of 0.04.

The previous week’s episode came in at 334,000 people and 95,000 viewers in the key demographic for a rating of 0.07. The October 16th edition of WOW was down 29% overall compared to the previous weeks of programming, which is broadcast through CBS Media Ventures.

WrestleNomics also reports that the median viewer age for WOW is 62-years old.