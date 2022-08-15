Sasha Banks and Naomi are still expected to return to WWE after walking out in May due to creative differences.

However, it looks like the company wants to let the Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament to play out before bringing them back. WrestlingNews.co was the first to report that Banks and Naomi reached an agreement to return.

Dave Meltzer reported on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast that he has talked to people who would know whether Banks and Naomi are back with the company and the belief is that they are back.

“I mean, everyone expects that they’re in. It’s just a question of which week they want to debut them. So since they are not in the tournament, I’m guessing that it’s gonna be the finals of the tournament or right after the finals that they show up. That’s kind of how I’m reading it now. I guess they just felt it wasn’t good to put them in the tournament itself. I think that they want to stagger these new [and returning] people coming in. Sasha and Naomi are obviously the biggest ones they can bring in, so you don’t need to do it in week one. Everybody seems to think that they’re in, it’s just a question of which week.”

